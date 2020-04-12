State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 492 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,330,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average of $251.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

