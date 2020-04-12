State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,881 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Independent Bank worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Independent Bank by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $467,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

