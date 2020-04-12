State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,116 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $39.21 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

