State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,676,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after buying an additional 68,999 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSA opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

