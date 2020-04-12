Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.