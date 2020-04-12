State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.10 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.09. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

