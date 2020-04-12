State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 5,659 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after purchasing an additional 216,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,934,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after purchasing an additional 142,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,459.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

