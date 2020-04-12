State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Noble Energy worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBL. Bank of America raised shares of Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE NBL opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.