State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.15 Million Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,180 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.20 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

