State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,760 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

