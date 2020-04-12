State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 11,469 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,180,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Unum Group stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

