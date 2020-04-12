Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,168 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after buying an additional 95,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $236,707,000 after buying an additional 86,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after buying an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after buying an additional 521,446 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

