LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $58.93 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

