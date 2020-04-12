State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 290 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $109,613,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.00.

TDY opened at $327.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.96 and a 200 day moving average of $338.14. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

