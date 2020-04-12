State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $156,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,171 shares of company stock valued at $725,754. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.