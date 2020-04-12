Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 391,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia purchased 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

