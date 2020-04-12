TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of TopBuild worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $46,597,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $14,869,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura decreased their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

