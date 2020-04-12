State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,975 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

