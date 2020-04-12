California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of California Water Service Group worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.16. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

