Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

