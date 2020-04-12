State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 29,864 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

