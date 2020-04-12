UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,400.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $7.32 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

In other news, CEO William Pate acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.