UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,863.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Thomas Durkin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at $706,399.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $3.44 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

