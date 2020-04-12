Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Opus Bank worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPB. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Opus Bank by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Opus Bank by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Opus Bank by 27.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:OPB opened at $18.00 on Friday. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Opus Bank Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

