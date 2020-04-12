Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Unisys worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unisys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Unisys by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 112,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

UIS opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.98 million, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 0.85. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

