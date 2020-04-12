UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,168 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,115 shares of the software’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,129 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Altair Engineering by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,195 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR opened at $28.34 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,055 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $56,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,498 shares of company stock worth $3,354,477. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

