Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,474.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $493,525. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ENVA stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Enova International Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $499.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

