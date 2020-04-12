UBS Group AG Sells 740 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

ETO stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

