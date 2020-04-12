Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,426 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Conduent worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 373,008 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 953.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

CNDT stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

