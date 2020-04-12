BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,100,000 after buying an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,853,000 after buying an additional 47,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $315,734,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.27.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $120.47 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

