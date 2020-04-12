UBS Group AG Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.22% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,775,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,472,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Brightsphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brightsphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $530.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.