Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Now Covered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UE. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.15.

NYSE:UE opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 683.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 167,697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 243,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

