Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $300.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

