BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average is $168.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.87.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.