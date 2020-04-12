BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 83,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 277,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on D. R. Horton from $66.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

