Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $77.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Xylem from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of XYL opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

