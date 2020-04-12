BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31,463.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 83,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 83,378 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.