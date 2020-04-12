SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SAGE Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.32.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.