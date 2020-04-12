BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

