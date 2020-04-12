IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 3,147 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,755,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,776,000 after buying an additional 406,367 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after buying an additional 3,466,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,586,000 after buying an additional 701,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of FOX by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,549,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,774,000 after buying an additional 2,425,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Atlantic Securities raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

