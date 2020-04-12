Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,454,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB opened at $114.75 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.18. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

