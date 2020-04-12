Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (DUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE DUC opened at $8.97 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

Dividend History for Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)

