Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (DUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 30th

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.
NYSE DUC opened at $8.97 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.
Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile
