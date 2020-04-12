SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SECOM LTD/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SECOM LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

SECOM LTD/ADR stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. SECOM LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.27.

About SECOM LTD/ADR

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SECOM LTD/ADR (SOMLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECOM LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.