Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00006613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $4.66 million and $1,336.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.02701247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

