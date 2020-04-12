DEEX (DEEX) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $459,971.72 and $1,992.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEEX has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000301 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

