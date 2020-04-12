DraftCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $21,468.39 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. DraftCoin has a market cap of $21,468.39 and $21.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

