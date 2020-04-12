Metadium Achieves Market Cap of $12.66 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Metadium has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. Metadium has a total market cap of $12.66 million and $134,585.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.02701247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Bytex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.