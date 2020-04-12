JSECOIN (JSE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

JSECOIN (CURRENCY:JSE) traded down 90.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One JSECOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. JSECOIN has a total market capitalization of $6,997.49 and $2.00 worth of JSECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JSECOIN has traded 84.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.02701247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

JSECOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,479,880 tokens. The official website for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com . The Reddit community for JSECOIN is /r/JSEcoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JSECOIN’s official Twitter account is @jsecoin . The official message board for JSECOIN is jsecoin.com/blog

JSECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JSECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JSECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JSECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

