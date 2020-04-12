Thore Cash (TCH) Tops One Day Volume of $28,781.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $32,402.86 and approximately $28,781.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00618320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008364 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

