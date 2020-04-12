Elrond (ERD) Tops One Day Volume of $1.95 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.05 or 0.02701247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203172 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,932,115,041 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

